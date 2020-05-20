MKS Instruments, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

MKS Instruments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. MKS Instruments has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $6.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.92. 3,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,541. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.21. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.50.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $482,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

