Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC (LON:MIG) Plans GBX 7 Dividend

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC (LON:MIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 72 ($0.95). The stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.46. Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.15 ($1.38).

Get Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT alerts:

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Company Profile

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT plc, formerly Matrix Income & Growth 2 VCT plc, is a venture capital trust (VCT), investing primarily in established, unquoted companies. The objective of the Company is to provide investors with a regular income stream, arising both from the income generated by companies selected for the portfolio and from realizing any growth in capital.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.