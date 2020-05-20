Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.04. 2,366,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,741. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

