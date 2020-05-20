Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Nextdecade stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.81. Nextdecade has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEXT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextdecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

