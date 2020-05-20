Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Raised by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $951,919.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,960 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,669 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOC traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $327.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,051. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.91.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

