Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Trimmed by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,009 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $50,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 257,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Novartis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 120,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.94. 131,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,284. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.