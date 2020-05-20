NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is South Street Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.8% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,563,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,117,581. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $363.50. The company has a market cap of $220.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.10 and its 200-day moving average is $250.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.66.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,829 shares of company stock valued at $27,076,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

