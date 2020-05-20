OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.35

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Monday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32.

OTCMKTS:OVCHY opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Get OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.