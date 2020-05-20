Pagegroup PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.40 (LON:PAGE)

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pagegroup stock opened at GBX 366.40 ($4.82) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 343.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 426.97. Pagegroup has a 1-year low of GBX 271.20 ($3.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38.

Get Pagegroup alerts:

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 32.20 ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pagegroup will post 3722.0001432 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAGE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pagegroup to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.30) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pagegroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 447.50 ($5.89).

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 125,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.43), for a total value of £421,314.03 ($554,214.72). Also, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 20,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.38), for a total transaction of £69,177.42 ($90,998.97).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.