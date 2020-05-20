Paradice Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,180 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 335,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,558 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $216.79. 38,074,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,250,582. The company has a market cap of $552.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.12 and a 200-day moving average of $203.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

