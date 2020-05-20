Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.47. 8,400,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,851,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

