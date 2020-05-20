Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,724,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.09. 4,824,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,323,561. The firm has a market cap of $280.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average of $120.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

