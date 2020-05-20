Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after buying an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,805,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.89. 428,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,114,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.25. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

