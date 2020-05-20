Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1,549.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in General Electric by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.49.

General Electric stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,036,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,750,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

