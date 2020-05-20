Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

D stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.89. The stock had a trading volume of 150,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,359. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

