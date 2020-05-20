Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded up $11.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $383.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,188. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.54. The stock has a market cap of $177.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

