PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 280.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,650 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.9% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.73. 6,639,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

