Pinnacle Bankshares Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:PPBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

PPBN traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. 2,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits.

