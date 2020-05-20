Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.6% per year over the last three years. Pitney Bowes has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of PBI opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $796.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 113.85% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. National Securities lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pitney Bowes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

