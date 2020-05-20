Primerica, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Primerica has increased its dividend by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primerica to earn $10.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

PRI stock opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Primerica has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $851,600. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

