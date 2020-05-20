Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 2.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $466,685,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,085 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Progressive by 476.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,808,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,931,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.89. 2,902,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848,140. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

