QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,039 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,333,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,851,718. The company has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

