Quilter Plc Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $28.96. 35,193,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,300,895. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

