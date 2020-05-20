Quilter Plc Sells 1,143 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Quilter Plc lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,363,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.64.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

