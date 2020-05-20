Quilter Plc Sells 13,209 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,209 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.94. 21,756,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,694,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.