Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

BA stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,757,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,954,544. Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average of $267.22. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boeing will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after buying an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

