salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Reduced by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,796 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 4.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.93. 4,936,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,053,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $158.52 billion, a PE ratio of 878.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.69.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,778 shares of company stock valued at $65,745,483 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.