salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.69.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.04. 5,261,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,875. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 889.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.25.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $2,542,792.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,074,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,584,749.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,778 shares of company stock valued at $64,870,433 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.