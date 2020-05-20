salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Cowen

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRM. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra raised shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.69.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.04. 5,261,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,875. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 889.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.25.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,778 shares of company stock valued at $64,870,433 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $4,518,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.