SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 195.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.71.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

