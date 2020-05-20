SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 195.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.71.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Earnings History for SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit