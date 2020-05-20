Sasco Capital Inc. CT Acquires Shares of 674,950 Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 674,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,000. Hain Celestial Group comprises approximately 3.4% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.65% of Hain Celestial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,450,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 522,795 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,670,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,213,000 after purchasing an additional 314,662 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,351,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,318,000.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 105,426 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $3,160,671.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,396.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Boever acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

HAIN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. 760,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,737. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

