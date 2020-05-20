SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded to Outperform by CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SE. Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SEA from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.40. 908,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,321. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SEA has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 78.50% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEA will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,992,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,695,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,049,964,000 after buying an additional 9,317,825 shares during the period. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,369,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,410,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $372,690,000 after buying an additional 6,367,326 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $191,286,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.