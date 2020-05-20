SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded to Outperform by CLSA

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

CLSA upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SE. Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SEA from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.40. 908,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,321. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SEA has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 78.50% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEA will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,992,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,695,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,049,964,000 after buying an additional 9,317,825 shares during the period. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,369,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,410,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $372,690,000 after buying an additional 6,367,326 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $191,286,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Analyst Recommendations for SEA (NYSE:SE)

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit