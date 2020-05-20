Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.5% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after acquiring an additional 506,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,195,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,761,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,455,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura cut their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

