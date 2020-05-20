Sherwin-Williams Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.34 (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Sherwin-Williams has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $22.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $563.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $506.20 and a 200-day moving average of $546.79.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

