South Street Advisors LLC Has $13.68 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

South Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 4.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 298,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.13. 3,773,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,145. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.38.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

