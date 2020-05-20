South Street Advisors LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

South Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 2.9% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,428. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

