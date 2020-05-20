South Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 0.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 31,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.99. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.