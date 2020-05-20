Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires 50,119 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 474.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,119 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. 151,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,967. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

