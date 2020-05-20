Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,357 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after buying an additional 610,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,479,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,507. The firm has a market cap of $158.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,359,524. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

