Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spectrum Management Group LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,745 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $40,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,893,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,583. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

