Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.03.

NYSE HD traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.15. The stock had a trading volume of 784,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,959. The company has a market capitalization of $263.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.40. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.