Spectrum Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truefg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

