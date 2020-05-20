Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares accounts for about 1.9% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.49. 26,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,040. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

