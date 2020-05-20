Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Facebook to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,167,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,019,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $41,341.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,177.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

