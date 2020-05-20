Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires 153 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $3,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,672,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,650. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

