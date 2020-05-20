Summit Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $7.25 on Tuesday, reaching $238.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,379,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,354. The stock has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.80 and its 200 day moving average is $219.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

