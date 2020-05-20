Summit Asset Management LLC Has $225,000 Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in United Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after buying an additional 322,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after buying an additional 782,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in United Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.
United Technologies stock traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,570,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.82. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44.
About United Technologies
United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.