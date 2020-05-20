Summitry LLC Acquires 1,437 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summitry LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,997. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.07. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

