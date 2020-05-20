Summitry LLC Has $18.05 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Summitry LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.7% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,296,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,052,000 after acquiring an additional 710,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,601,000 after acquiring an additional 782,974 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after buying an additional 732,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,822,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,050,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.