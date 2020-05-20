Summitry LLC Has $30.36 Million Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Summitry LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.8% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,424,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,696. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

